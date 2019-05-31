Mighty Man of War hitmaker Psalmist comes to rock Malawi again at Wendy’s debut gospel album launch

Nigerian award-winning artist, Jimmy Johnson, popularly known as Jimmy D Psalmist, is back in the country fir the highly anticipated album launch for one of Malawi’s

celebrated female artists Wendy Harawa.

Mighty Man of War hitmaker will be the guest artist at the launch of Harawa’s brand new ‘Mundisunge Ndinu’ album launch slatted for Saturday June 1 2019 and to take place at the Bingu International Conference Centre in the Capital Lilongwe.

Speaking on arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport on Thursday, Psalmist expressed

delightment to have been invited to perform as guest artist.

He therefore called upon all Malawians to patronize the show.

”It’s gonna be a blessed night. If you don’t come you gonna miss so much and there is no one who is going to tell you what’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be an experience you will never forget in your life,” said Psalmist

While pledging continued support towards Wendy to help her fly to take her music to greater heights and fly Malawi flag across nations around the globe, Psalmist also urged Malawians to priotise worshiping God.

“Anytime you worship God just know that there is a bond to miracles,” he said.

‘Mundisunge Ndinu’ is Wendy’s full gospel album since turning to Christ in the year 2018.

Among the notable songs to set BICC ablaze is a track titled ‘Chisomo’ which is collaboration between Harawa and Psalmist.

The launch comes few weeks after Wendy with her Chisomo hit won the Supplication Song of Excellence and Outstanding Collaboration Song of Excellence.

During the launch, Wendy has lined up a cream of giant gospel musicians including Armstrong Kalua also known as Onesimus, Patience Namadingo and the Mighty Great Angels Choir.

