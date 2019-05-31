Mutharika’s inauguration speech spells hope for Malawi with tax break: ‘I will be president for all’

President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawi to unite behind his presidency on Friday following a divisive election and promised that his administration will strike to make a difference in the life of every Malawian.

Mutharika said this when he delivered his speech to a capacity crowd at the Kamuzu Stadium, immediately after receiving the instruments of power at his inauguration in commercial capital Blantyre.

He is now faced with the difficult task of uniting Malawiams and healing the nation that has recently been divided along political and ethnic lines.

In his speech, Uhuru expressed confidence of a democratic and free space for all Malawians and that he will be an inclusive leader.

“Whether you voted at all or not voted. Whether you voted for us or not for us. I am your President. I am the President of all Malawians. And Malawi is our country,” said Mutharika.

Among his major pointers, the President expressed optimism that his government would make a difference in the life of every Malawian.

“Whether it is an old woman of Nthalire, the school girl in Chintheche; whether it is a farmer in Mchinji or a fisherman in Mangochi; whether it is the grocery owner of Lobi or the Kabaza operator of Machinga; whether it is the minibus operator of Blantyre or the teacher in Nsanje – these are the ordinary people that we come to serve. It is our duty as Government to make a difference in their lives,” said Mutharika.

“Remember, people are the reason why governments exist. And the goal of every government is to make people happy in the end,” he added.

Mutharika said the reason why his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) exists is to develop the country, saying Malawi Congress Party (MCP) came to end colonialism while he United Democratic Front (UDF) came to bring democracy.

He said the DPP came with a mission to develop the country.

“We cannot deny our history. Each political party played a fundamental role in the history of this nation. Now it is our call to develop this country. Let us remain focused on development and changing lives for the better,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said DPP believe in democratic values and taking Malawi from poverty to prosperity.

“As we say in our local language – nkhondo simanga mudzi. We cannot build this country with violence and bloodshed,” he said.

He said in the next five years, citizens should unite to focus on creating the Malawi they want.

The President credited his administration for delivering “unprecedented infrastructure development” in the last five years than any government has ever done in the history of this country.

He said in his finals five year term, his administration will prioritise production.

“Our problem has always been power shortage. Now we are resolving power shortage decisively. We are saying farewell to blackouts forever,” said Mutharika.

In prioritizing production, he said the government will make three cardinal gains for the Youth, which is “Creating jobs, Creating jobs, and Creating jobs.”

Mutharika also set the tone for his social-economic empowerment , promising home grown businesses with “tax breaks and removing burdensome regulations.”

“We will see dramatic ease in the cost of doing business and other incentives that will facilitate private sector growth.

“The growth of the private sector begins with the growth of the farmers, vendors and family businesses. This is a business approach Government,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika won the presidential election with 38.57 percent of the vote, against Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on 35.41 percent. Turnout was 74 percent of 6.8 million registered voters.

Malawi has a “winner-takes-all” system, and in 2014 Mutharika also narrowly beat Chakwera, a former evangelist.

Meanwhile, Chakwera on Friday rejected the result of last week’s presidential elections, saying he had launched a court battle to have the vote annulled on the grounds of fraud.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :