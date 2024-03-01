FAM President courts football legends

The FAM President Fleetwood Haiya on Monday met the Football Legends under JK Productions to discuss how the legends can work with FAM in developing football in the country.

Haiya briefed the legends on his Transforming Malawi Football agenda to build foundations for football development.

The President said his vision recognises the limitations of solitary efforts and aims at forging robust partnerships with key stakeholders like Legends.

Said Haiya: “Our collaborative aspiration rests on the firm belief that football development cannot thrive in isolation. We are taking a multi-sectoral approach which requires strategic collaboration with key stakeholders including Legends.

“Our celebrated former Stars have a lot to offer to our game and we want to tap from their wisdom, experience and ideas on how we can collectively transform the game.”

The meeting resolved that FAM and football legends will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the partnership before the start of the 2024 season.

Among those that attended the meeting, who were led by JK Productions board Chairperson Jim Kalua, Vice-Chairperson Justin Saidi, Treasurer General Antony Msendema and trustees Rashid Ntelera, Kinnah Phiri, Young Chimodzi, Lovemore Fazili, Chancy Gondwe and Peterkins Kayira.

