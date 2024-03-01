Malawi to host four nations football tournaments in March

The Football Associations of Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe have announced that the four countries will hold football tournaments during the upcoming FIFA international windows which comes between 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the first tournament will feature the senior men’s national teams (A-teams) of our four countries.

“This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for our national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying campaigns.” reads the statement.

It further elaborates that the concurrent youth tournament for our U20 national teams will take place during the same period.

“By bringing together the best young players from across our countries, these U20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for upcoming 2024 AFCON Under 20 qualifiers later this year.”

The four nations have expressed commitment to collaborating for the advancement of football development and transformation across the region.

Joint statement added that,”We believe hosting these joint tournaments will build camaraderie between our nations, provide high-level competition for our players, and elevate youth football programs across Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Zambia, Kenya, Malawi and Zimbabwe ranks 87, 111, 122, and 128 respectively as of 15th February 2024.

