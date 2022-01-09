FAM touts Flames qualification

As the clock ticks closer to the Africa Cup of Nations kick off, Football Association of Malawi has touted the Flames’ qualification considering that the 24-nation tournament has been dominated by North and West African countries.

The FAM boss said the feat was a no mean achievement for Malawi which is also a small economy.

“Despite African Football being dominated by the Western and Northern Africans, Malawi still managed to punch above its weight by being amongst the best. It’s not your size or your wealth that matters but the size of your heart and desire to move mountains.

We said we would Raise The Bar and here we are in Cameroon,” said Nyamilandu who is also the former Flames player.

His remarks posted on his Facebook page attracted positive comments and rare reviews.

In his comment, Chabuka Milliasi concurred with Nyamilandu, saying : ”We are proud as a nation of this achievement. Bravo Mr president, FAM, Sports Council, the players, FDH and all who have supported this cause either financially and morally. Just to qualify is big achievement to us and to qualify for the knockout stage will be a bonus.”

Another commentator Joel Kalonjeka commended the FAM president for his leadership having led the Flames to the second Afcon in his tenure.

“We have been underrating FAM president for a long period of time. I think he deserves more respect. In my life time I have seen flames qualify two times to this tournament and this has happened under his leadership. I think if the government can channel resources towards our Football development we can do better and even qualify for a Fifa World Cup. Welldone Walter Nyamilandu,” he said.

Malawi are in Group B alongside tournament favourites Senegal, Guinea and fellow Cosafa member country, Zimbabwe. The begin the campaign against Guinea on Monday.

