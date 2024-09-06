Family of Police officer Cassim Manda seeks Ombudsman’s intervention over relocation concerns

The family of Cassim Manda, the spokesperson for the Lingadzi Police, has requested the Ombudsman to intervene regarding his recent transfer amid allegations of mistreatment. Manda is being moved from Lingadzi to Fort Maguire, which borders Malawi and Mozambique.

According to the family, the relocation has placed Manda’s well-being at risk due to the way the transfer has been handled. They are calling on the police headquarters to reassign Manda to a different station closer to his home in Nkhotakota.

Macbester Manda, Manda’s brother, who spoke on behalf of the family, suggested that the transfer may be politically motivated. He expressed concern that the relocation is a result of political issues rather than administrative decisions.

Manda was moved late last night, around 3 a.m., despite the official notification of his transfer reaching the Lingadzi Police Station only at 8 a.m. that morning. The family reported that those involved in the transfer instructed them not to inform Manda of the move until the vehicle had arrived at his residence, ensuring the process was carried out discreetly.

According to some police sources who requested anonymity, rumors have circulated that Manda and his associates are affiliated with the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This has fueled suspicions that the transfer might be politically motivated.

The family is not only concerned about the political implications but also about their safety, fearing that the transfer could put Manda in danger. They claim that the conditions under which he was moved suggest a lack of adequate security measures, potentially exposing him to threats.

It remains unclear if Manda is currently at his home or if he has been relocated to another government facility. There are reports that he might be hiding in a different office to avoid immediate relocation.

The Ombudsman is expected to assess the situation and determine whether the transfer violated any rights or regulations. Manda is on a ten-day leave and is scheduled to resume his duties as the spokesperson for the Lingadzi Police on the 16th of this month.

