Father arrested for killing own baby by negligent driving

Malawi Police in Mwanza District are keeping in custody Gibson Tsamba, 27, for causing death of his nine months old baby girl through negligent driving.

According to Police Publicist for Mwanza, the suspect on May 1, 2018 at around 6:00 a.m. packed his motor vehicle registration number BQ 7379 Toyota saloon close to his shop at Mchotseni Village in Senior Chief Kanduku in the district.

Details have emerged that at around 09:00 a.m. he decided to visit his sister at Mphete Trading Centre, and he jumped into his vehicle. When he was about to drive off, he heard his wife shouting that there was a baby crawling under the vehicle.

He immediately stopped and came out of the car. He then pulled out the baby from under the car injured and rushed with her to Mwanza District Hospital for medication.

The baby sustained severe head injuries and died while receiving treatment.

Police arrested Tsamba and charged him with causing death by negligent driving, contrary to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

Tsamba, who pleaded guilty to the charge, is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge.

Meanwhile, he is being kept on remand at Mwanza Prison.

Tsamba comes from Mchotseni Village in the area of Senior Chief Kanduku in Mwanza District.

Police in the district have since advised drivers to take extra caution before driving off their vehicles to prevent such type of accidents.

