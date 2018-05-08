Mwanamveka in surprise visits, says Malawi to attain food security soon

Minister responsible for agriculture and water development, Joseph Mwanamveka, has said policies government has put in place will make the country attain food security “soon.”

Mwanamveka made the remarks during a surprise visit to the Kasungu Agriculture Development Division (ADD) last week.

He applauded the ADD for diligence and commitment to farmer empowerment saying it has seen visible household transformation in terms of food, nutrition and income security within the ADD

“There is progress being made in ensuring that Malawi graduates into a food secure nation [here], and I can assure you that these people are doing commendable job,” said Mwanamveka.

The minister then urged the ADD to also double efforts in livestock development, crop and eating habit diversification sensitization, as well as active promotion of cooperatives among farmers in order for households to quickly move out of the poverty cycle.

In his remarks, the programme manager for the Kasungu ADD, George Kapelemera, highlighted vandalism, funding challenges and absence of maintenance as acute problems facing the ADD.

Mwanamveka then assured the ADD staff and management that he would make sure that challenges raised by the ADD are tackled with speed as it was the President’s wish that Agriculture should play an enhanced and key role in the steady process of making Malawi a producing and exporting country while moving its people out of poverty in the process.

He said the surprise visit accorded him opportunity to motivate and rally the ministry to deliver according to the recently adopted charter of service to its farmers and publics.

