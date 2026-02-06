FCB plc backs Malawi’s mining investment push at African Mining Indaba

First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc, through its regional holding company FMB Capital Holdings, has partnered with the Government of Malawi to support the country’s participation at the African Mining Indaba 2026, in efforts to promote mining investment and strengthen investor engagement.

The African Mining Indaba, one of Africa’s premier mining investment forums, will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from February 9 to 12, 2026, bringing together governments, investors, financiers, policymakers, and mining companies from across the continent and beyond.

The 2026 Indaba is themed ‘Stronger Together: Progress through Partnerships’ a focus that aligns with First Capital Bank’s regional strategy of promoting investment-led growth through collaboration.

In a statement released on Thursday, FCB Head of Marketing and Communications Twikale Chirwa said the African Mining Indaba is one of the largest annual gatherings of mining investors, financiers, policymakers, and operators on the continent, making it a key platform for advancing investment-led growth.

“With mining expertise across five countries Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, the Indaba provides an opportunity for First Capital Bank to propel investment-led growth by offering tailored financial services for the mining industry in Malawi and for investors across the region,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa added that the platform also provides an opportunity to position Malawi as an emerging mining destination among regional and international investors.

“First Capital Bank and FMB Capital Holdings remain steadfast in supporting Malawi’s economic diversification and growth agenda as a strategic financial partner in the mining sector,” said Chirwa.

On the government side, Ministry of Energy and Mining, Public Relations Officer Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha said the African Mining Indaba is one of Africa’s leading platforms for mining investment dialogue, bringing together governments, investors, financiers, and mining companies from across the continent and beyond.

“Malawi’s participation will focus on showcasing the country’s mineral potential, ongoing sector reforms, and investment opportunities within the mining industry.”

“The Ministry of Energy and Mining views the Indaba as a strategic opportunity for Malawi to engage potential investors and position the country as an emerging destination for responsible and sustainable mining investment. The mining sector remains a key pillar of Malawi’s economic diversification and growth agenda,” said Mambucha.

She added that First Capital Bank, through FMB Capital Holdings, is partnering with the Ministry of Mining to support Malawi’s participation at the Indaba.

The Bank’s support includes establishing the Malawi Pavilion and facilitating stakeholder engagement activities during the event.

“The partnership between the Ministry of Mining and First Capital Bank reflects a shared commitment to enabling investment-led growth through strong public-private sector collaboration, particularly in the mining and extractive industries.”

“During the Indaba, the Malawi delegation will engage with investors, mining companies, and development partners to explore opportunities across the mining value chain, including mineral exploration, project development, financing, and value addition,” said Mambucha.

She added that Malawi’s participation at the African Mining Indaba 2026 underscores the Government’s commitment to attracting responsible investment and strengthening partnerships that support sustainable development and long-term economic growth.

