FDH Bank appoints Charity Mseka as new board chairperson

The Board of Directors of FDH Bank plc has appointed finance expert Charity Joy Mseka as its new Board Chairperson effective 27 November, 2020.

Mseka has extensive experience in Banking and Finance and previously served as Director of Banking, Director of Accounting and Finance and Chief Accountant at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

She also served as a Non-Executive Director of National Integrated Technologies Limited (NITEL) and Export Development Fund Limited. She currently also sits on the Board of Tilitonse Foundation and was recently appointed Council Member for the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Making the announcement in Blantyre on Thursday, FDH Bank plc Company Secretary Juliano Kanyongolo said Mseka, a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), holds a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Business Management from Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom and a Diploma in Business Studies from the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

“With over 35 years’ experience as a regulator, Mrs. Mseka brings to the Board rich expertise in institutional leadership, banking services, finance and risk management, among others. She takes over from Mr. Arthur Oginga who has left the Board due to other commitments,” said Kanyongolo in the statement.

FDH Bank plc listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) on 3rd August 2020 and saw its initial public offer (IPO) being oversubscribed by over K300 million.

