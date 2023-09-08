FDH Bank contributes K10 million towards Presidential Golf

FDH Bank plc has given K10 million to the Presidential Charity Golf fundraising initiative set for October 7 in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, FDH Group Head of Marketing and Communication, Levi Nkunika said the Bank feels obliged to be involved in matters affecting Malawians as part of restoring hopes to the needy.

“As a leading Bank in Malawi, FDH Bank always feels obliged to make a contribution in the country under its program called FDH cares, therefore when we received the request, we felt duty bound to support the victims of the Cyclone Freddy and the needy students in the country.”

“The contribution goes a long way as you know if you are supporting somebody’s education that has got potential to make that student a responsible and effective leader in future, so we believe that goes a long way. But also, when you restore somebody’s life to normality that is itself an achievement.”

“So, we believe as a Bank that we need to be where the people are, where the people are struggling we need to take part and make sure we make a contribution so that we are part and parcel of the solution that involves restoring people to their old self as well as facilitating the high education attainment amongst the youths,” said Nkunika.

Golf Union of Malawi president, Gift Chidya Gondwe, who is also Chairman of the Presidential Golf fundraising event commended FDH Bank for the support it has given to the initiative and their contribution to other golf-related activities.

“We are very delighted and very happy with the support. FDH Bank has shown that they are a true partner and a friend in times of need and in golf development. This is not the first time they are coming to our aid. Few months ago, they contributed to our match plays, about K5 million, today they are contributing K10 million, and have also contributed to our seniors travelling to Zambia. So FDH Bank really cares.”

“This initiative aims at raising K400 million to contribute towards social issues affecting our country like those affected with Cyclone Freddy and also the needy students who are unable to benefit from the loans board due to increase in in-takes. The board cannot accommodate everyone,” explained Gondwe.

