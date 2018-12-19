FDH Bank doubles Malawi national team sponsorship at K60m a year

FDH Bank has renewed its sponsorship partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for the Malawi national football team for another three years with the package increased by 100 percent to K60 million a year.

FDH bank’s William Mpinagnjira presetns a cheque to FAM presidetn Walter Nyamilandu

Speaking during the contract signing ceremony at FAM’s Mpira Village in Blantyre on Wednesday, December 19, FDH Bank Deputy Managing Director William Mpinganjira said football development needs massive investment for national teams to produce results.

“We are a bank that champions growth and football is one of the areas in the country that requires constant support and promotion,” Mpinganjira said.

“As a country, we need a performing and winning national team and this requires resources to identify, groom and equip talent through friendly and international matches.

“ As a home-grown bank, we take pride in everything Malawian and supporting the development of football in Malawi is a noble cause. Malawi is our home and we believe in the potential of Malawi its people and its football.

“Strides have been made and we know we are collectively going to create a successful national team.“

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda applauded FDH Bank for the sponsorship which he said will be invested in the Olympics qualifying team.

“This a big day for Malawi football. FDH have shown that they are a true partner of the game as they are investing in the Flames when the picture does not look rosy and there are a lot of negativity out there.

“We will invest the sponsorship in the Under 23’s, who are doing well in the 2020 Olympics camping and set to play Zambia in March next year. The team has shown great potential of making it big at senior level in future,“ Nyamilandu said.

Earlier on, FDH officials were taken on a tour of Mpira Village to appreciate the investment that FAM is putting in football infrastructure.

FDH Bank became an official sponsor of the national team in 2016 when they signed a three-year deal at K30 million a year.



