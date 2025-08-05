FDH Bank market capitalization hits K4 trillion 

Listed FDH Bank has grown its market capitalization to K4 trillion on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), barely less than a month after hitting K3.1 trillion.

The market capitalization growth has been necessitated by the growth in the share price from K458.68 to K600.00 by close of the market on Monday this week.

This makes FDH Bank plc the first local and home-grown valued company on the MSE list.

Renowned motivational speaker and motivator, Benedicto Bena Nkhoma congratulated FDH Bank plc for the achievement through his Facebook page.

“Congratulations for this rare feat,” Nkhoma posted.

Head of Marketing and Communication at the Bank, Levie Nkunika attributed the achievement to strong growth strategies meant to benefit customers and shareholders.

“We are pleased with the progress the Bank has made and the growth on the Malawi Stock Exchange. As a Bank we are focused on executing our strategy that focuses on providing accessible financial solutions by focusing on our customers, continuously innovating, operating efficiently and developing our people.”

“We look forward to continuously serving our customers better and delivering superior shareholders returns,” he said.

Last month, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), FDH Bank plc announced a stellar performance for the year 2024, having realized a K74 billion profit after tax, representing 108 percent growth from K35.6 billion the previous year.

