FDH Bank Unveils ‘Swipe to Dubai’ Promotion in Bold Digital Push

FDH Bank plc has rolled out an exciting four-month digital promotion dubbed ‘Swipe to Dubai’, in a move aimed at rewarding customers while accelerating the shift towards cashless transactions in Malawi.

The promotion, which runs from February 10 to June 13, offers customers a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai simply by using their bank cards for everyday purchases.

Speaking at the official launch on Tuesday, FDH Bank plc Head of Marketing, Ronald Chimchere, said the promotion reflects the bank’s strong commitment to digital innovation and customer reward programmes.

He encouraged Malawians to embrace electronic payments, saying the campaign is designed not only to promote convenience and security, but also to give customers real value for choosing digital platforms.

“We want to reward customers with something truly outstanding. That is why three lucky winners will walk away with a fully sponsored trip to Dubai. To qualify, customers only need to spend K20,000 or more and swipe their card at any Point of Sale machine at our partner outlets, including Chipiku and Ekhaya stores across the country,” said Chimchere.

He added that the promotion is open to all bank card users, not just FDH customers, making it one of the most inclusive banking promotions in the country. On top of the grand prize, 25 customers will win K100,000 every month in cash prizes.

Chimchere explained that customers are required to write their name and phone number at the back of the receipt after swiping, making it easy to enter the draw. “Every swipe is a step closer to Dubai. This promotion turns everyday shopping into a potential life-changing experience,” he said.

One of the customers, Anthony James, described the promotion as both innovative and exciting. “This is a lifetime opportunity. It makes shopping more fun because every transaction gives me hope that I could be one of the lucky winners,” he said.

