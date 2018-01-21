Fischer denies making U-turn on MCP: Clarifies his position

Nyasa Big Bullets footballer Fischer ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe has insisted that he would like to contest for the Blantyre City South parliamentary seat on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, saying reports that he has not joined the party are misleading.

Kondowe denied claims of a U-turn, saying he was responding to “shameful” claims that he is not yet MCP member.

“It is an interpretation of the media (U-turn). I have made my stand clear that MCP and I have the same values. I want to help the people in my constituency and that is what the MCP also stands for.

“I want to serve the people of Blantyre City South and that is why I have joined MCP,” he said.

Fischer said his “independent” stand was blown out of proportion, saying despite aligning himself to MCP, he would independently work with all constituents to develop Blantyre City South.

The veteran football also disclosed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been persuading him to joining their party but he flatly refused.

“In terms of party, I am in MCP but I want to work with everyone in the constituency,” he said.

Fischer was unveiled as one of MCP parliamentary aspirants in 2019 by the party’s member Mohammad Sidik Mia in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :