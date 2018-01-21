Wanderers see off Masters 4-0 in CAF preps

Mighty Be Foward Wanderers  coach Yasin Osman has praised his hard-working side after their  four-goal hau 4-0  Masters Security FC  in  the friendly match  for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitionsat Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this afternoon.

Caf warm up: Wanderers and Masters

A Peter Wadabwa brace and one each from Esau Kanyenda and Yamikani Chester put champions Wanderers to victory once again and all was right with the world once again.

Wanderers are preparing for their first-leg away match to AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) whereas Masters travel to Angola to face Petro de Luanda on the weekend of February 9 and 11.

“I am impressed with the players form. We cannot be complacent because of the win, we will continue to work hard,” said Wanderers coach Osman.

Masters Coach, Abasi Makawa, said he was encouraged by the progress of the preparations.

“These friendly matches will help us a lot,” he said.

The Nomads have bolstered the squad with Blessings Tembo, Mischeck Botomani, Dennis Chembezi, Peter Cholopi, William Thole, Nikiza Aimable and Dan Kumwenda whereas Masters have recruited players such as Kondwani Lufeyo, Chimwemwe Kunkwawa, Eneya Banda and Rafik Mussa.

Masters have rope din  veteran trainer, Lloyd Nkhwanzi, to show that they are on a serious mission ahead of the Confederation Cup.

