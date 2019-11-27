Fixtures remain intact, no postponements – Sulom

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) through its General Secretary Williams Banda has rejected calls from some clubs to postpone other games due to fixture congestion.

Blue Eagles through their Chairman Alexander Ngwala was the first to raise the concern earlier this week after their emphatic 4-0 win over Silver Strikers last Saturday in the FISD Semifinal clash.

Eagles are expected to face Masters Security this afternoon [Wednesday] before travelling to Blantyre this weekend to face Ntopwa F.C and Nyasa Big Bullets respectively.

However, Banda said this weekend’s fixtures remain unchanged.

Banda said Blue Eagles are not the only team to play five three games in five days as the fixture shows.

Mlatho Mponela is also equally expected to travel up North this weekend to face Karonga United and Savenda Chitipa United on Saturday and Sunday respectively after their Wednesday clash against Silver Strikers.

The Sulom G.S defended the move saying the league has been delayed already with a number of engagements including that of the Malawi Senior National Team.

“You need to appreciate that the league was delayed due to a number of reasons that is why we need to have mid-week fixtures” he is quoted by The Nation newspaper of Wednesday 27th November, 2019.

“Suffice to say, it’s not only one team that is playing three games. The other teams are playing three games as well, some in mid-week too,” he added.

Below is the full fixture:

Wednesday 27th November, 2019.

– Mlatho Mponela versus Silver Strikers @ Civo Stadium

– Blue Eagles versus Masters Security @ Nankhaka Stadium.

– Dwangwa United versus TN Stars @ Chitowe Stadium.

Saturday 30th November, 2019.

– Ntopwa FC versus Blue Eagles FC @ Kamuzu Stadium.

– Karonga United versus Mlatho Mponela @ Karonga Stadium.

– Civi Sporting Versus Moyale at Civo Stadium.

– Kamuzu Barracks versus Silver Strikers @ Civo Stadium.

Sunday 1st December, 2019.

– Dwangwa United versus Mighty Wanderers @ Chitowe Stadium.

– Chitipa United versus Mlatho Mponela @ Karonga Stadium.

– Nyasa Big Bullets versus Blue Eagles @ Kamuzu Stadium.

