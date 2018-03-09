Foreign managers cause havoc at Standard Bank Malawi

All is not well at Standard Bank following the arrival of two foreign managers who are believed to have been yielding too much power than local executive managers although the two managers hold ‘lower’ positions, Nyasa Times understands.
Nyasa Times can reveal that top gurus at Standard Bank South Africa told Malawian managers that none is qualified for the top job of Chief Executive Officer of the bank and that they will continue sending expatriate managers to fill the position.
Soon after the former CEO Andrew Mashanda left, Malawian Temwani Simwaka acted as CEO for a few months until the top gurus at Standard Bank South Afruca brought in William le Roux to be CEO.
Mashanda replaced fellow Zimbabwean Charles Mudiwa as CEO.
Now there are two managers who are coming to Malawi to work at one month intervals and insiders say they do not have good relations with local managers.
“We have Alice Tigris from South Africa who is Credit Manager but she has more powers than the Head of Credit here in Malawi and the way she works is not good, she keeps shouting at local Malawian mangers as if they are kids, it’s pathetic,” said the source.
“Another one is Elizabeth Wasunna from Kenya who is a Business Banking Manager but wields too much power than the head of business department. These people have not yet applied for permits, so they just come for a month and go back and come again and when they are in the country, its fire, people are not happy at all and I feel sorry for our Malawian executive managers who are also being bullied as if they are not bosses,” added the source.
It is believed that most of Malawian executive managers are frustrated as it is the same managers who report them to the bank gurus in South Africa.
“It is high time our country stand up to these abuses, we have well qualified people who can run this bank but we are always being overlooked, maybe because we give too much respect to these people,” added another employee who did not want to be named.
Of all the top banks in the country, it is only National Bank of Malawi which is being headed by a Malawian, Mac Fussy Kawawa, the rest have foreign CEOs.
Leave a Reply
32 Comments on "Foreign managers cause havoc at Standard Bank Malawi"
Malawians are to learn a lot from Kenyans – aggressiveness to maintain customers/clients, available to service, innovativeness etc. Do not complain, just do your best… maintain positive attitude all will be fine.
After cash gate, there is very little we as a country can do unless we take serious to stamp out this malpractice.
But with parliament also acting the way it is with out impunity, there is no way a foreign owned institution can trust us to run it.
As a nation, we have to show we are serious and mean business. Not the current attitude we are showing.
I am extremely concerned.
Improve your approach towards work. Ukapanda Chala osamadana ndikuloza. Attitude of service from some Malawian managers zero. E-Mail no response. Kuiwala kuti customer is king. Loan kufuna %. Ukhale ndi ndalama ayambe kupempha loan from you. This story sounds like a frustrated acting CEO. Your time will come. Be patient.
Hahaha this is trash. We all know the truth…cashgate. Kuba.
Standard bank is the worst bank in Malawi.
The best is FMB FMB FMB..there is no colour bar or racial segregation at FMB. That is why you see many brown skinned bankers there. It has toilets esp Limbe Branch. They employ beautiful girls too.
Fuck off Std Bank..viva FMB
What is the complaint here
That Malawi jobs are taken by expatriates or that they are maltreated by expatriates or that expatriates are non eligible to work in Malawi?
Don’t complain that a friend is a good dancer just cause you don’t know the rythym so the say goes in west africa
Understand the ryrhym may be you may as well dance better….
These are foreign owned banks and the shareholders would naturally trust people they have worked with already somewhere. Its not about qualifications but ability to earn the trust of the owners. Mind you that after cashgate, our reputation as Malawians is so bad and every foreign investor would prefer bring in someone they know that leave the investment in the hands of a society that has a dented reputation. Nigeria has the highest number of graduates in Africa and almost every foreign company there has an expat CEO.
Quality of Malawian managers at the bank leaves a lot to be desired. Koma kukonda kugulitsana nyumba za ma client at cheap rates. Even their English is spoken in chichewa. Dressing nanji akapoli eni eni. The brains is slow.
The state of our economy (GDP) & again how many multi-national companies have we produced as a country since indepedence. We remain an increasingly inward focused nation in this age of globalisation. So multinational entities will look at these among other factors whether to hire locally or import expatriates.
We Malawians are very lazy. We can’t compete on the world stage. Senior managers can’t submit monthly returns on time. Their performance is below acceptable standards. Thats why we are the poorest country in the world. Where is the hard working spirit we used to be known for?
Can standard bank head office in south Africa really send a Malawian as CEO to…..say Zambia? With the work ethics we show? Lazy as we are?
I cry for mother Malawi.