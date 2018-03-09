Malawi Police arrest football referee for allegedly killing a player

March 9, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Malawi Police in the southern district of Chikwawa have arrested  a 28 year old man McKnight Nyekheya, one of the country’s football referees for allegedly killing a player in Thyolo.

Chikwawa district police spokesperson Constable Foster Benjamin while confirming the development said Nyekheya is suspected to have hit to death a yet-to-be identified player of one the district football club, Billiat FC whose team was baying for his blood.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Chilengo School Ground in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka during the match between Billiat FC and Chilengo.

In that game, which was in a one-one affair, referee Nyekheya disallowed a penalty which prompted Billiat to vent their anger on him.

In the ensuing chaos, the referee escaped and sought refuge in the nearby house.

Billiat players, however, smoked him out in utter frustration.

“The referee picked up a stick and assaulted one player before he vanished into the maize field,” said Constable Benjamin.

The assaulted player is reported to have died on arrival at the hospital.

Following the development, angry villagers and Billiat players descended on the suspect’s home at Makhomo Village and set his house ablaze.

They went on killing all livestock and demolishing the house belonging to the suspect’s parents.

The mob further trekked to the suspect’s business place at Mkhate Trading Centre in Chikwawa and looted items which, among others, include a refrigerator, home theatre, mattress and 4 duvet covers.

Nyekheya turned himself over to Nchalo Police Post before before transfered to Chikwawa Police Station.

He is facing a murder charge.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspects who demolished the houses and looted the suspect’s property.

Nyekheya comes from Makhomo Village in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka in Thyolo District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Malawi Police arrest football referee for allegedly killing a player"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Maz
Guest
Maz

Come on, this is dumb, the man was trying to protect himself here. Why charge him with murder? He is a victim and you are victimising him here dumb police!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Bro
Guest
Bro

Self defence here abambo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 48 minutes ago
abale
Guest
abale

Foot ball made in ………………………………………………………………………..?????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 57 minutes ago
James
Guest
James

Our system is questionable. A person defending himself and call that murder.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 7 minutes ago
Madubeko
Guest
Madubeko

seems safe defense

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 11 minutes ago
che nnungu
Guest
che nnungu

So you wanted the referee not to defend himself. He isnt wrong

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 38 minutes ago
BTN
Guest
BTN

I don’t think this is a murder case. In the first place the players should have known to respect the decision of the referee or lodge a complaint against his officiation. The players are savages to hunt him and he did better to defend himself and never intended to kill. The behavior of the players is a clear indication of moral decadence Dr Chilima alluded to in his presentation at CHANCO.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 56 minutes ago
suzgo
Guest
suzgo

This was purely an act of self defence

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 21 minutes ago
mte
Guest
mte

Seriously the referee was defending himself. He will walk free ASAP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 45 minutes ago
Nyangwira
Guest
Nyangwira

This is both sad and interesting.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 45 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes