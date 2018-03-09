Malawi Police arrest football referee for allegedly killing a player

Malawi Police in the southern district of Chikwawa have arrested a 28 year old man McKnight Nyekheya, one of the country’s football referees for allegedly killing a player in Thyolo.
Chikwawa district police spokesperson Constable Foster Benjamin while confirming the development said Nyekheya is suspected to have hit to death a yet-to-be identified player of one the district football club, Billiat FC whose team was baying for his blood.
The incident occurred on Wednesday at Chilengo School Ground in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka during the match between Billiat FC and Chilengo.
In that game, which was in a one-one affair, referee Nyekheya disallowed a penalty which prompted Billiat to vent their anger on him.
In the ensuing chaos, the referee escaped and sought refuge in the nearby house.
Billiat players, however, smoked him out in utter frustration.
“The referee picked up a stick and assaulted one player before he vanished into the maize field,” said Constable Benjamin.
The assaulted player is reported to have died on arrival at the hospital.
Following the development, angry villagers and Billiat players descended on the suspect’s home at Makhomo Village and set his house ablaze.
They went on killing all livestock and demolishing the house belonging to the suspect’s parents.
The mob further trekked to the suspect’s business place at Mkhate Trading Centre in Chikwawa and looted items which, among others, include a refrigerator, home theatre, mattress and 4 duvet covers.
Nyekheya turned himself over to Nchalo Police Post before before transfered to Chikwawa Police Station.
He is facing a murder charge.
Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspects who demolished the houses and looted the suspect’s property.
Nyekheya comes from Makhomo Village in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka in Thyolo District.
Come on, this is dumb, the man was trying to protect himself here. Why charge him with murder? He is a victim and you are victimising him here dumb police!
Self defence here abambo
Foot ball made in ………………………………………………………………………..?????
Our system is questionable. A person defending himself and call that murder.
seems safe defense
So you wanted the referee not to defend himself. He isnt wrong
I don’t think this is a murder case. In the first place the players should have known to respect the decision of the referee or lodge a complaint against his officiation. The players are savages to hunt him and he did better to defend himself and never intended to kill. The behavior of the players is a clear indication of moral decadence Dr Chilima alluded to in his presentation at CHANCO.
This was purely an act of self defence
Seriously the referee was defending himself. He will walk free ASAP
This is both sad and interesting.