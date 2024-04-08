Former Information Director Munthali walks free after presidential pardon
Former director of Information Gideon Munthali is among the 49 prisoners pardoned by President Lazarus Chakwera during Easter celebrations a week ago, it has been established.
Munthali’s lawyer Chrispine Mndala confirmed the development. “ Yes I can confirm that my client is now out and that is all I can say now.”
Munthali was arrested alongside former Minister of Information Henry Mussa in connection with the disappearance of 10 computers and a genset donated to the ministry by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).
He was convicted in October 2022 of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by public servant and receiving stolen items.