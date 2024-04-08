Mutharika vows to end Chakwera’s presidency next year: “We are taking our country back from thieves.”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also former state President for Malawi, has made a vow that, in next year’s polls, he will put an end to President Lazarus Chakwera’s presidency.

He made the statement on Monday while donating food hampers to 300 Muslim households at Chisigele Village, TA Mponda in Mangochi who are fasting in this month of Ramadan.

This was the fourth time for Mutharika to donate food hampers to fasting Muslims during this year’s Ramadan Only.

Mutharika reaffirmed his commitment that he will stand again as President in 2025 to rescue the people from this economic mess.

He expressed optimism that he will win next year’s Presidential elections because Malawians have learnt a lesson on how not to put people into power

The DPP leader further said that Malawians have now realized that they made a mistake by opting for the Tonse Alliance which is led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“We are taking this country back from these thieves and we will make it a country for all Malawians as we have always been doing. You have seen that I am the only one who is a friend to you my Muslim friends because I have a Muslim background,” he said

Mutharika said he will continue reaching out to other Muslims in other districts such as Balaka and Machinga before the end of the month of Ramadan.

In his remarks, DPP eastern region governor Imran Mtenje asked Mutharika to be ready to come back into power because Malawians are already tired with leadership Lazarus Chakwera who seen to be clueless in terms of governing the country.

Other notable people who attended the event are former First lady Gertrude Mutharika, Director of women for the Eastern region Eluby Kandeu and others.

