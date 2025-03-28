Former Mayor Richard Banda Commissions Area 23 Mosque

Former Lilongwe City Mayor and current Kaliyeka Ward Councillor, Richard Banda, on Thursday officially handed over a multi-million Kwacha mosque in Area 23, funded by a prominent business mogul based in Lilongwe.

This marks a significant milestone for the people of Area 23, who have long endured worshiping in a dilapidated mosque.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Banda described the project as a Ramadan gift for the Muslim community in the area.

“This is not the first time I have been involved in such initiatives. I am also engaging other donors to assist churches in need of proper infrastructure because many places of worship in Area 23 require urgent support. As a leader, it is my duty to stand for the people in my constituency. We have completed this mosque, and we will now focus on assisting churches,” he said.

A representative of the donor stated that the project was in response to a request made by Banda, emphasizing the unity within the Muslim community.

“We are nearing the end of Ramadan in just three days, and tonight is one of the most significant nights in Islam, believed to be the night the Quran was revealed. This occasion is special, and as a company, we are honored to present this mosque as a gift to our Muslim brothers,” he said.

He further highlighted that similar projects have been undertaken in Chinsapo, Lumbadzi, and other areas.

Elad Chawanda, Chairperson of the project, assured that the mosque would be well maintained, with regular cleaning and necessary repairs.

In addition to the mosque, a house has been built for the residing Sheikh. The company has also committed to constructing a Madrasah and installing electricity within the premises.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!