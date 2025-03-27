Madras Security Printers: A Global Leader in Secure Passports, Now Empowering Malawi’s Identity Revolution

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship has reassured Malawians that the new passport system, developed in partnership with Madras Security Printers, will feature advanced and improved security measures.

This comes after the government awarded a five-year contract to the renowned company for the production of the nation’s passports, valued at 52 billion kwacha. Madras Security Printers, a globally recognized name in security printing, is trusted by many countries for producing secure documents, including passports, national IDs, and visas.

In an interview, Ching’oma Ezekiel Peter, the Homeland Security Minister, emphasized the thorough due diligence process undertaken by the government in selecting Madras for this crucial task. He assured the public that the company has consistently delivered high-quality, secure solutions across various countries.

“Madras is a world-leading company that has demonstrated its ability to meet the highest international standards in security printing. Their certification from the United Nations and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) underscores their reliability,” Ching’oma said.

Madras Security Printers already holds similar contracts with several countries, including Uruguay, Malawi (e-passports), Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, and the Philippines. The company also completed passport projects for Djibouti from 2009 to 2022 and has worked on immigration systems, border management, and eVisa solutions for countries like Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. Notably, it played a pivotal role in the East African tourist visa implementation.

The new Malawian passport system aligns with ICAO standards and introduces enhanced features such as online payment and mobile kits for passport photo capturing in local communities. This innovation aims to reduce congestion at regional offices by enabling citizens to complete their passport applications more conveniently.

“With this new system, Malawians will enjoy greater accessibility and convenience when applying for passports. The inclusion of online payment and mobile photo kits ensures that services are available to everyone, even in remote areas,” Ching’oma added.

Madras Security Printers’ ability to perform and deliver in various international contexts makes it a trusted partner for the Malawian government as it seeks to modernize its passport and national ID systems. Through this partnership, Malawi is poised to enhance its security infrastructure and ensure the protection of its citizens’ identities.

