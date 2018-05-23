Fredokiss leads, other Malawi urban artists follow to hold free shows

Urban music artists have started to emulate Hip Hop act Fredokiss in holding free shows in the country.

Fredokiss initiated the free shows in 2017 and being the first of its kind drummed up support from an enormous amount of youths who attended.

The impact was felt all over as the ghetto spokesperson used the shows to spread positive message from organisations he is ambassador of.

Fast forward and other artists like Suffix, Tay Grin, Never Ending Jupiter, and Generations Band have caught on with the trend.

Gospel Hip Hop artist Suffix recently launched his debut album using the same formula at Mbowe in Lilongwe.

This was unprecedented as Mbowe is not necessarily ideal for a gospel album launch but it turned out to be a narrative change.

Live act Tay Grin is also following suit as he holds his first free show at Masintha ground on May 27 to celebrate with his fans winning two gongs at Nyasa Music Awards.

His free show will be supported by Zathu Band which was also recognized as the best group in the awards.

Just like Fredokiss, the Nyau King also plans to hold shows of similar nature in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Tay Grin is being supported by Astro Mobile, UN Women, and a couple of media houses.

The idea of holding free shows is meant to bring forth a bond between the artists and fans.

It maybe free for the fans but it sure is not free for the artist to organise.

In the true words of the economic principal ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :