Gangata’s Court Drama: From Ambulance Claims, Changing Courts to Evidence Tampering Allegations – A Legal Farce Unfolds

Chaos, confusion, and controversy surrounded the courtroom today as the much-anticipated case against Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President, Alfred Gangata, took an unexpected turn. Gangata, who stands accused of fraudulently obtaining a Form Four certificate, was at the center of a courtroom drama that saw police, lawyers, and party supporters in a whirlwind of uncertainty.

The heavy police presence outside the courthouse in Lilongwe signaled that the day would not be an ordinary one.

Initially scheduled to appear at the Mkukula Magistrate’s Court in Lumbadzi, Gangata’s case became a circus when authorities decided, just hours before the proceedings, to relocate the hearing to the Area 3 court in Lilongwe.

As supporters of the DPP swarmed the courtroom, their protests rang out: “Why are you tormenting us like this?” they demanded, insisting that the case should remain in Lumbadzi, where it was originally slated to be heard.

In the midst of the uproar, Gangata, ever the calm leader, urged his supporters to maintain peace. But just as the drama appeared to subside, another twist emerged.

Gangata, who had been arrested on March 17 at Area 30, was seen being escorted to the court in an ambulance. This sparked yet another wave of confusion, as one of his lawyers, Gilbert Khonyongwa, raised questions about the necessity of the ambulance, considering Gangata was not known to be ill.

“It is baffling that we are moving him in an ambulance when there is no evidence to suggest he is unwell,” Khonyongwa argued, pointing to the apparent inconsistencies in the state’s handling of the case.

This concern was compounded when the state prosecutor, McLucky Kamphandira, explained that Gangata had claimed to be unwell during his arrest, yet no medical attention had been provided. The prosecutor further clarified that it was only after Gangata’s arrest and the subsequent court documents being delivered that a last-minute decision to move the case to Lilongwe was made.

But it wasn’t just the ambulance that raised eyebrows. The state also presented shocking allegations, claiming that Gangata had sent associates to tamper with evidence and intimidate witnesses. Kamphandira argued that Gangata was too powerful to be granted bail, fearing that his release would result in further interference with the ongoing investigation.

However, Gangata’s legal team wasn’t backing down. His lawyers, led by Zwelithini Chipembere, challenged these claims, demanding proof. “If these allegations are true, why hasn’t the police arrested these individuals?” Chipembere pressed, highlighting the apparent contradictions in the state’s case.

As the tension mounted, the court proceedings were adjourned, and Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda announced that a ruling on Gangata’s bail application would be delivered tomorrow, March 20, at 9:00 AM. Despite the allegations against him and the opposition to his bail, Gangata’s defense team persisted, with Chipembere pleading for his client’s release on the grounds of poor health.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!