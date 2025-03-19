Malawian-UK Nurses Association Shines at UK-Africa Health Summit 2025 in London

The Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) took center stage at the 2025 UK-Africa Health Summit in London, joining the esteemed Malawian Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who was one of the keynote speakers at the prestigious event.

Held on March 18-19, the summit, themed ‘Leaving No One Behind’, emphasized the critical need for equal access to healthcare for all. MUNA, a collective of Malawian nurses residing in the UK, played a significant role at the summit, forging connections with NGOs and UK-based organizations making a profound impact in Malawi.

Charity Gladstone, MBE, MUNA’s president, shared that the event was a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, offering invaluable insights that will benefit MUNA’s ongoing projects and initiatives. She expressed gratitude for being invited to such an influential gathering of health leaders, professionals, and advocates.

Health Minister Chiponda, in her keynote address, delivered a compelling message on global health equity and the pressing challenges facing Malawi, including the deepening workforce crisis and the strain on health systems. She was candid in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer—silent killers devastating communities, yet often overshadowed by more immediate crises.

Chiponda also brought attention to the impact of climate change, warning that it is not only an environmental issue but a health catastrophe disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations. She called for urgent, unified action to address these intertwined challenges, stressing the need for resilient, responsive, and inclusive health systems.

“The diaspora—our bridge between nations—must be at the heart of that transformation,” she said, underscoring the indispensable role of diaspora professionals in bridging health inequalities between the UK and Africa.

MUNA’s president, Charity Gladstone, MBE, also took the stage, passionately speaking on the theme of ‘Leaving No One Behind’. Drawing from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, she highlighted health inequality as the most shocking and inhumane form of injustice. Gladstone emphasized that healthcare should be a fundamental human right, not a privilege dictated by race, wealth, or geography.

She urged the diaspora to play an active role in creating a world of equity, dignity, and justice, stating: “The world we dream of — one of equity, dignity, and justice — will not be handed to us. We must rise, we must build, and we must claim our place in shaping it.”

Her powerful words echoed throughout the summit, as she reinforced the message that change is not a gift, but a fight—a legacy we must create for future generations.

The summit concluded with renewed energy and commitment from all participants to continue the fight for equitable healthcare worldwide, with MUNA and Malawian leaders leading the charge for change.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!