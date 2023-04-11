GBA appoints Malawian as executive chairperson for Salima Sugar Company

Greenbelt Authority has appointed a Malawian to the position of executive chairman, replacing an Indian at its subsidiary, Salima Sugar Company.

Greenbelt Authority is in a joint venture with AUM Sugar Allied Limited in Salima Sugar Company.

The Authority says it has appointed Wester Kosamu as executive chairman, replacing Shirieesh Betgiri who has been removed effective April 8, 2023.

This means the government of Malawi is in full control of Salima Sugar Company.

A statement signed by GBA Chief Executive Officer Eric Dudley Chidzungu, says GBA has also appointed, Chidzungu, Betchani Tchereni, Monasyile Mhango, Engineer Geoffrey Mamba, Sachim Nikam, Prashant Sharma, Vikas Hirawat, Nitin Ranbhise, Shridar Pulate and Vipul Kulkan as board members.

The board has also appointed Apoorva Roy as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Salima Sugar Company Limited.

According to the statement, the Executive Chairperson and the Acting Chief Executive Officer will play a key role in meeting the company’s growth goals in the sugar industry, which in turn, will significantly contribute to Malawi’s economic aspirations.

