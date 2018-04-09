George Chisambo is 2018 TNM Malawi Open Golf Champ

Lilongwe based golfer George Chisambo is 2018 TNM Malawi Open Golf champion following his solid performance at this year’s tournament held from Friday to Sunday at Lilongwe Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course.

Playing off handicap 7, Chisambo emerged winner in the Championship Division with an impressive gross score of 232, way ahead of second placed Ganizani Lusho, who grossed 243. Former Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) president Gabriel Kambele was third.

Speaking after receiving prizes from TNM’s chief sales and marketing officer Dan Makata, Chisambo said he was gratified to win the TNM Malawi Open for the first time in his golf career.

“I feel great to be crowned champion of TNM Malawi Open for the first time. With the creation of the professionals’ division, which saw top golfers like Paul Chisale, Victor Kachepatsonga and Adam Sailesi competing in their own category, I knew I was the favorite in the Championship Division but I did not take things for granted. I was focused throughout the tournament,” said Chisambo.

Nayan Kalaria won the A Division with a gross score of 167 trailed by Brigadier General Chikunkha Soko on 168. Lilongwe Golf Club vice board chairman Charles Mvula settled for the third position with Abdul Vindani grabbing the fourth place.

A 181 gross score saw Geoffrice Kondwani winning the B-Division. Lucky Penumlungu and Hemat Bhagat finished second and third respectively.

The prize for the best senior golfer went to Dr Neil Nyirongo while Ahmed Panjwani was the best junior golfer.

Yohane Zuza had the longest drive on Saturday and Sunday’s longest driver was Rashid Salim. The Nearest the Pin was won by Ahmed Muhamad on Saturday and Iqbal Jussab on Sunday. The best overall net was won by Kondwani.

For the first time, TNM also sponsored a category for six professional golfers, which unlike the amateur categories had cash prizes. Malawi’s number one Paul Chidale proved his mettle by winning the category with a remarkable gross score of +9. He got K250,000 cash from the sponsors. Victor Kachepatsonga got K100,000 after finishing second with a +10 score trailed by Adam Sailesi, who received K80,000.

Kondwani Mphulla, Patrick Shycall Nthakomwa and Gabriel Kambalame pocketed K70,000, K60,000 and K40,000 respectively for the fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

Speaking when presenting the prizes, TNM’s acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine hailed golfers for gracing the event in their large numbers.

“We had as many as 150 golfers and this is not something we take for granted as sponsors. We have been sponsoring the Malawi Open for 11 years and it’s going to be even more because we are sponsoring again next year,” said Valentine, attracting a loud applause from the golfers.

GUoM president Hudson Kantwanje hailed TNM for the continued sponsorship, which he said had greatly contributed to the development of golf in the country. He also applauded the premier mobile network company for accepting to sponsor the Professionals Category at a short notice.

During the presentation, TNM presented a K500,000 cheque for the maintenance of the golf course on top of a previous allocation of K10 million for an irrigation project at the country’s only 18-hole golf course.

