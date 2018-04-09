Malawi police arrest Northern Region immigration chief

April 9, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi police from Area 30 headquarters in Lilongwe have arrested the northern region immigration chief over immigrants syndicate.

Under arrest

Police are confirming the arrests of the immigration chief Richard Chidwala and three of his juniors.

According to police,  Chidwala and his juniors helped three Ethiopians who were remanded at Kachere prison in Lilongwe escape.

The police said the immigration officers went to the prison to take the immigrants but they allegedly dropped them at a businessman’s house in Salima.

Chidwala was arrested at his home on Saturday whilst the juniors were arrested at Jenda Road block on their way from Salima.

Police say they are about to break a strong immigration syndicate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes