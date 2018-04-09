Malawi police arrest Northern Region immigration chief

Malawi police from Area 30 headquarters in Lilongwe have arrested the northern region immigration chief over immigrants syndicate.

Police are confirming the arrests of the immigration chief Richard Chidwala and three of his juniors.

According to police, Chidwala and his juniors helped three Ethiopians who were remanded at Kachere prison in Lilongwe escape.

The police said the immigration officers went to the prison to take the immigrants but they allegedly dropped them at a businessman’s house in Salima.

Chidwala was arrested at his home on Saturday whilst the juniors were arrested at Jenda Road block on their way from Salima.

Police say they are about to break a strong immigration syndicate.

