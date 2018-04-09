DePeCo invades Kasungu with message of hope, thousands of people attend rally

The Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) on Sunday conducted a political rally in Central Region tobacco growing district of Kasungu that attracted thousands of people who came to support the new party being led by Dr Chris Daza who was also the guest speaker.

During the event, Daza spoke with authority, addressing people that his party is tired with the major problems Malawians are facing under DPP rule.

“We cant continue to live in the dark like this because of no electricity. Prices are going up everyeverydaythe poor continue to get poorer, yet we have certain party leaders getting rich everyday because they are stealing from you and me,” said Daza amid jubilation from people.

Dazz, former Cabinet minister in Joyce Banda administration and also former Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in an interview after the rally said his party will among others reduce presidential powers and respect the office of vice president.

He said they will also reduce the number of presidential residences.

If voted into power in 2019, he will as a Malawi leader stay at Mtunthama and turn the rest of State residences into hospitals and other important amenities for people.

He also hinted that DEPECO will have a cabinet of 14 people including the president and his Veep.

Depeco was launched in August last year headed by Daza.

