The Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) on Sunday conducted a political rally in Central Region tobacco growing district of Kasungu that attracted thousands of people who came to support the new party being led by Dr Chris Daza who was also the guest speaker.
During the event, Daza spoke with authority, addressing people that his party is tired with the major problems Malawians are facing under DPP rule.
“We cant continue to live in the dark like this because of no electricity. Prices are going up everyeverydaythe poor continue to get poorer, yet we have certain party leaders getting rich everyday because they are stealing from you and me,” said Daza amid jubilation from people.
Dazz, former Cabinet minister in Joyce Banda administration and also former Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in an interview after the rally said his party will among others reduce presidential powers and respect the office of vice president.
He said they will also reduce the number of presidential residences.
If voted into power in 2019, he will as a Malawi leader stay at Mtunthama and turn the rest of State residences into hospitals and other important amenities for people.
He also hinted that DEPECO will have a cabinet of 14 people including the president and his Veep.
Depeco was launched in August last year headed by Daza.
5 Comments on "DePeCo invades Kasungu with message of hope, thousands of people attend rally"
The mighty party 2019 Dr.Chris Daza Boma viva DEPECO viva Dr Chris Daza viva wina alira akuwona ngati anthu akusapota zipani chifukwa cha agogo awo pano anthu anazindikira MCP ndi DPP sizipaniso za agogo DEPECO chachinyamata sitikufunaso nkhalamba.
Bambo Daza kodi mwayimitsako ma councillors ku Milonde ndi ku Malindi kapena ka chipani kanu kakadali mu chikwama , mukamati democratic people’s congress mwati basi kachipani kameneka kalowa mmalo mwa MCP, zosatheka muwafunse a Nthanda Congress party (NCP) kuti anathela kuti akuwuzani. Ife takonzeka kutulutsa DPP m’boma ndi Chakwera. Anthu enanu dyera, munathawa ku MCP chifukwa sanakusankheni pa upulezidenti wa chipani ku convention. Muzingolubwalubwa choncho basi!
It makes some people feel happy when they see a group of people in front of them showering praises………so keep on dreaming sir and enjoy life.
MALAWI NEEDS REVOLUTION !
MALAWI NEEDS EVANGALISATION !
MALAWI NEEDS COMPLETE OVERHAUL
MALAWI NEEDS NEW LEADERS
MALAWI NEEDS YOUNG VIBRANT
LEADERS
BUSHIRI IS THE MAN OF OUR
GENERATION !!
ADaza akudyerani anyamata ndi atsikana a mu KU