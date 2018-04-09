Malata urges team mates to band together in title defence opener

Lucky Malata has urged his Be Forward Wanderers team-mates to band together after two embarrassing defeats this weekend as they start title defence this weekend.

The Nomads followed up back-to-back losses to Silver Strikers with a shocking display against Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

The 2017 Champions lost 2-0 to the bankers, before 1-0 defeat to Kamuzu Barracks in the FAM Charity Shield Cup at Bingu National Stadium.

‘We tried but nothing is with us. We tried to fight [at the Bingu Stadium] and play football but you could see the confidence is very down.

‘It will come back slowly. It is a bad period but we need everyone at this club – players, staff and fans – to be together and to fight to stay the highest we can.

‘It is very difficult but football is like this. Now you focus on the next game, to prepare well. You need to put your head down and work.

“We’ve had a bad weekend and have not had the results we wanted.

“We lost our confidence a little bit and on the pitch we didn’t have the confidence we need to push ourselves more and to play well with the ball.

“We miss a lot of passes but we need to stay together, to fight together. We need to win to have more freedom on the pitch and we need to stay together. It is important to have everyone behind us.”

The Nomads have another crucial game on Saturday as the Lali-Lubani boys travel to the capital city to take on Silver Strikers in the first 2018 TNM Super League.

