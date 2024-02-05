Germany provides €16m for 3rd phase of Reproductive Health Pogramme in Malawi

Germany has provided a whopping €16 million (approximately MK30 billion) to enable Malawi implement the third phase of the Programme for Reproductive Health (N’zatonse Programme).

The programme aimes to reduce the distance and barriers for young women and men in rural areas to access sexual and reproductive health services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the agreement in Lilongwe on Monday, the German Ambassador to Malawi, Mrs. Ute Konig, said the grant will enable Malawi – through the Ministry of Health and its implementing partner, Population Services International (PSI) – to open doors of mobile outreach clinics in 10 districts.

“Germany has been a steadfast partner in the Malawian health sector for over a century now, improving quality and expanding coverage of healthcare provision for Malawians. In the fields of family planning and reproductive health, we are proud to be one of the three largest contributing partners in the country,” said Konig.

N’zatonse Programme was rolled out in 2013 and has since contributed to the decline of the total fertility rate from 5.3 children per woman on average in 2010 to now 3.9 children, according to the World Bank.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, speaking on behalf of the Government of Malawi, expressed the country’s profound gratitude to the Germany Government for providing a grant in support of the Reproductive Health Phase III.

Banda said Malawi has a very young population and it is extremely important that they access the right and correct reproductive information from formal systems.

“It is against this background that the b Government has been working jointly with Development Partners’ and Civil Society to improve Reproductive Health for its citizens and address the rapid population growth which remains a significant development challenge.

“Family planning and reproductive health can help curb this population increase and enhance the overall wellbeing of the country,” he said.

The Finance Minister assured the German envoy that the Malawi Government will endeavor to implement the programme in accordance with the provisions of the Financing Agreement.

“We will ensure proper financial management and effective project implementation to achieve the intended outcomes of the programme,” said Chithyola Banda.

