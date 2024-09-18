Good news for Airtel Malawi as subscribers jump to 7.6m up from 6.7m

Airtel Malawi says it has performed well for the half-year ended June 30, 2024, with customer base has surged by 12.3%, reaching an impressive 7.6 million subscribers, up from 6.7 million in the previous period.

In a report, Airtel Malawi says this vital increase solidifies the mobile phone company’s position as a market leader in Malawi’s telecommunications sector.

The report also highlights a remarkable 23.6% increase in average revenue per user per month (ARPU).

This growth is primarily driven by sustained expansion in voice and data services usage, according to the report.

Airtel Malawi’s impressive performance demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable services to its customers, says the report.

The report says the significant increase in customer base and ARPU underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its network, improving service quality, and offering competitive pricing.

The telecommunications giant’s growth is expected to continue, driven by increasing demand for digital services, expanding network coverage, and innovative offerings, says the report.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!