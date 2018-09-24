Good opportunity for Wanderers in Carlsberg Cup – Mpinganjira

Be Forward Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira has said he knows a tougher task awaits his club in the semi-finals of the prestigious Carlsberg Cup after beating Azam Tigers through post-match penalties on Sunday.

Mpinganjira praised his charges for securing the semi-final berth after a 4-5 win on post match penalties played at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre said they are focussing on the game which they have been drawn against giant killers Hangover FC.

“It will be tough in the semi-finals but we have fought hard to be where we are and our supporters deserve better,” he said.

He said the Carlsberg Cup is the good opportunity for Wanderers to win the silverware.

“This could be a good opportunity for us,” he said.

Mpinganjira said the Nomads have no margin for error to end a troubled season on a high by winning the cup.

Tigers coach Chauncy Nsema said a better team lost.

“Sometimes a better team loses a match and that’s how football is. We played well in the entire 90 minutes but the game had to be decided on penalties.

Wanderers will take on Hangover while in anothet semi final Nyasa Big Bullets will welcome Masters Security who defeated Mafco 4-3 on penalties after 2 all in the regulation time.

