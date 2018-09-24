Nyambose urges Mzuni and Moyale to work hard to beat the drop

Karonga United head coach, Christopher Nyambose, has urged fellow northern region TNM Super League sides, Mzuni FC and Moyale Barracks, to work hard and remain in the league so that the region can have four super league sides next season.

Nyambose was speaking to sports journalists on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium after his team’s one all draw against Moyale Barracks.

“I for one cannot be happy at all to see Mzuni out of the league. Neither can I be happy to see Moyale out. The trend has been for northern region teams to come into the league for a season and bow out. It was the same with Karonga United, Chitipa United, Kabwafu and Embangweni. But time has come for this to come to an end.

“For Karonga United, I said earlier when we just bounced back that this time we have come to stay and some people thought I was joking but if you look at the log standings now you will unmistakably notice that Karonga United is not relegation material this season. It is rather a team that can finish in top eight.

“I am happy that Mzuni have moved out of the relegation zone. I can only urge Mzuni and Moyale Barracks to work hard and stay in the league. They should not relax. Let’s all work hard and remain in the league so that next season we bring in a fourth team from this region,” explained Nyambose exclusively.

Mzuni have won four successive matches under Gilbert Chirwa and Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa who took over the team when it was under threat of relegation. The latest win being away against Kamuzu Barracks last Saturday in which they emphatically thrashed the Lilongwe based soldiers 2 nil with goals from Joseph Mbagha and Charles Nkhoma. They went on to lose 2-1 against TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday.

The students are now on position 12 with 27 points from 24 games while Moyale Barracks are on position 7 with 28 points from 23 games.

Karonga United are on position 11 with 27 points from 22 games.

