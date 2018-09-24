2 women win big in New Finance Bank’s ‘Moto Buu’ promo

The first draw of New Finance Bank’s (NFB) Moto Buu promotion has seen two women scooping top monthly monetary prizes.

Temwa Mfune of City Centre Branch and Chrissy Helbert of Limbe Branch came out tops to win MK100 000 and MK50 000 respectively during the draw held on Friday at NFB Headquarters in Lilongwe.

At least 30 other NFB customers went away with consolation prizes of branded t-shirts.

In her remarks, NFB’s Marketing and Customer Services Manager Lindani Simwaka said the promotion has ignited growth in the volume of new accounts, deposits and savings.

“It is for this reason that our bank has hiked the interest rates on deposits specifically for qualifying accounts of the promotion thus individual & group savings account to 8% from the usual 6%. Our expectations have been surpassed and we thank our customers for making Moto Buu successful within its maiden month,” said Simwaka.

She then said NFB shall continue growing its footprint through the generation of innovative customer centred banking products and solutions.

“The fact that we have new customers on board opening both individual and group savings accounts accords us a formidable homework to grow our incredible footprint on the market; the fact that customers are making more deposits in several accounts gives us one more reason to be a bank that makes customers proud with an excellent banking experience,” she explained.Moto Buu promotion was launched last month and runs until 18th November 2018 with a million kwacha as a grand prize for the ultimate winner.

