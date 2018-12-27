Goodall dismisses World Bank ‘nonsense’ report on Malawi tax regime choking investment

Malawi’s tax regime remains prohibitive to attract meaningful foreign direct investments (FDI) and it impacts negatively on private sector, the World Bank has said but that has been dismissed by Treasury Czar Goodall Gondwe.
“The investment allowances currently in force are insufficient to attract or induce meangful investment , the industrial rebate scheme is cumbersome, with the short validity period for the industrial period for the industrial rebate license creating uncertainty among investors, the withholding tax creates unnecessary burden, especially for the smallholder farming community,” says the World Bank in its newly released Malawi Economic Monitor report.
Additionally, the report says actors in the financial sector claim that “policy uncertainity” regarding export bans for agriculture produce and weak judicial system as constraints preventing them from lending out to commercial farming and agri-business.
A discussion between the private sector representative and government has been recommended by the bank to remedy the situation.
But Minister of Finance, Economic Plannimg and Develooment , Goodall Gondwe said the country’s taxation system was recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Gondwe said the World Bank report is “nonsense” because the taxation regime that Malawi is implementing now “was given to us by the IMF.”Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Just because it was given by IMF, which means in your eyes and wisidom, it is good? That’s why we giving you and your DPP an exit door come 2019 and put people who can be able to make decisions on behalf of Malawians and for Malawians. Matchonanu mmmmmm. Zero. Taluzananu.
To be honest I don’t have faith in the government, the World Bank or the IMF. IMF just messed up Europe, why would someone believe their advice? It’s the blind leading the blind.
THESE PEOPLE ARE PUSHING /PULLING US LEFT AND RIGHT —
The problem of being old, tired, frustrated and beholden to the washington consensus. And of course the prospect of heavy electoral defeat doesnt help matters.
So because it was given by IMF you deem it to be inline with current trends? That the problem when you listen to every voice madala!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Its unfortune that this government is against any personal or organisation which tells them the truth. No one can deny that in Malawi the taxes are very high.
Bwana Gondwe, it does not mean everything prescribed by IMF should be taken, especially by you a renown economist, even if it hurts smallholder farmers. It is arrogance like you are displaying here that hurts the economy.
REALLY
Mr Gondwe, you should have taken IMF recommendations to WB for ratification because it seems your Ministry is being programmed by either of the two vampires. You r now torn between them. Who do you listen to? If IFM gives you copies of imported policies why don’t you challenge them with local facts you see on the ground? You cant call WB “nosense” that is being rude and biting a hand feeds you. What the bank said contradicts your master’s daily song that the economy of Malawi is doing well. The Bank is not an opposition party that you treat… Read more »
It’s ridiculous to even want to invest in Malawi. You import something, be prepared to pay 100% or more in taxes. Maybe outside investors get a break in taxes but not us Malawians. Plus we get punished by MRA if they see that we’re trying to do the right thing not involving corruption. What a rotten country! A loan through Malawi banks is not even something I would even think of! You’re better off getting a loan from other countries.