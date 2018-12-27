Minister Mussa cheers up underprivileged constituents in Chiradzulu East

Mussa with some of the elderly who received blankets

on Christmas Day went to bed with smiling faces after celebrating birth of Jesus Christ in a remarkable style when their member of parliament who is also Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa organised a special party where he also donated over 500 blankets to the elderly, orphans and people living with disabilities.

Mussa, who recently won the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) primary elections for Chiradzulu East constituency after defeating Joseph Nomale with a landslide win, told Nyasa Times during the event which took place at Madalitso Orphan Care Centre in the district that he decided to cheer and celebrate with the less privileged people as part of celebrating his victory.

He also said that the idea of feeding, interacting and donating of blankets was one way of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ together with the needy people.

“Am just continuing the job I have been doing all the time which is

also my responsibility as a member of parliament. But this year’s

event is very special because its like a double celebration to me as it is also happening in the period of Christmas and as a Christian I do understand that even the Bible encourages us to have a sharing heart the little we get with the underprivileged,” said Mussa.

Chairperson of Madalitso Orphan Care Centre Chancy Kalichero commended the minister for the good gesture which he said will help to improve their health life as well as their living standards.

“Honestly we are very much overwhelmed with this support. We have a

high increase number of orphans in this area and we could’ve not managed to provide them with such kind of delicious food and blankets during this period, we just thank the Minister for considering them together with the disabled and elderly. This has made the beneficiaries to enjoy their Christmas,” said Kalichero.

One of the beneficiaries Emmanuel Ayilayi was very thankful to the

incumbent member of parliament for organising the party.

“There are very few people who can afford to support the needy in this

way. Today we are short of words because our MP has been doing this

since he was elected as member of parliament I just wish him a long

life and continue with this kind of suppprt to his people,” said

Ayilayi.

