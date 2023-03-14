Goodall Gondwe, Jappie Mhango, Vuwa Kaunda shun DPP fundraising dinner

A writing could certainly be on the wall for the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that Northern Region will not allow to be used as an election pawn again.

During every election, DPP has used votes from the Northern Region to win any presidential poll since Central Region is highly regarded as the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as its stronghold.

However, DPP officials such as Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and Leston Mulli have, on several occasions, paid back by insulting northerners, challenging that the party can do without their vote.

DPP officials are also on record to have vowed never to implement development projects in the north because ‘northerners are ingrates’.

And true to their word, DPP did not implement any development project worth pointing at in the Northern Region.

A classic example is the failure by the APM administration to completion construction of Mombera University where the party employed cadets as ghost lecturers and ground labourers.

It is probably along this segregation in the DPP that has angered its senior officials from the Northern Region such that they could not do otherwise, but to shun the party’s fundraising dinner and dance in Blantyre on Saturday.

We can confirm here that the senior members, who include Northern Region Vice president Goodall Gondwe, Party Treasurer Jappie Mhango and former Minister Vuwa Kaunda, shunned the fundraiser.

Mhango said he had family issues to attend.

“I missed the event because I am attending family issues that also need my presence. So, I failed to show up at the event,” he said.

On his part, Vuwa Kaunda said he bought tickets to the event, but was not feeling well to attend.

“I am home and am not feeling well, it was my wish to be there but the way am feeling kept me to miss the event though I bought my ticket in advance,” said Kaunda.

One of the party members from the north concluded that the missing of the three from the event is a significant sign that the party is divided.

“How can all three leaders that we regard them as our regional frontline people failed to show up at the event? This tells us that we are not ready for 2025 elections and if this continues we are remaining in opposition side till then,” she said.

At the fundraising event, Northern Region was represented by convicted Regional Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!