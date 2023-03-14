Tanzania holds medical camp for Malawian patients with heart problems

The medical camp, to be held from March 20 to 26, 2023 will be held at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, according to officials from the Tanzanian embassy.

The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) on Specialized Cardiac Health Services will jointly hold the medical camp.

Humphrey Hezron Polepole, the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi said the camp will give support to Malawians so that they are able to access cardiac health services without hitches.

According to Polepole, the Tanzanian government will also be footing the bills to show how the two countries work mutually.

Polepole has also expressed continued bilateral relationship as they are also planning to buy one hundred thousand metric tons of Soya from Malawi.

Meanwhile, Dr Samson Ndolo Director for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre said the camp will highly help to prepare Malawi as it is planning to come up with cardiac unit.

According to Ndolo, in the five days of the camp they expect to reach out to atleast 30 to 40 cardiac patients per-day.

