Speaker gives legislators from southern region leave of absence at parliament over cyclone Freddy

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara on Monday gave permission to members of Parliament from the Southern Region to return to their constituencies following the devastating cyclone Freddy induced heavy rains.

This is in response to Cyclone Freddy, which has so far killed 11 people, while 16 others are missing in the South.

This means that the legislators will not be part of the cluster committees currently scrutinizing the 2023/24 national budget.

Mwanza West Member of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo has since thanked the Speaker for allowing the members of parliament be with their constituents in time of need.

Writing on her face book wall, Chitsulo described Gotani Hara as a good leader for allowing the legislators to go back to their constituencies to be with their people, who are currently going through difficult times.

This comes as President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is receiving pressure to return home from Doha in Qatar to be with the people in the country who are facing unprecedented heavy rains.

Chakwera’s Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyuse cut short his trip to Qatar following the devastating cyclone Freddy induced heavy rains in his country.

The cyclone is now moving from southern region to central region.

