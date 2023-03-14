YAP urges Malawi Government, donors to deploy mobile clinics to cyclone-ravaged areas

Youth Advocacy Platform (YAP), a not-for-profit organization supporting youth-led participation in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has appealed to Government of Malawi and its development partners to make haste in responding to the needs of families affected by the Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The organization is, among others, proposing that government the donor community should deploy mobile clinics, provide food assistance and shelter to assist the victims in the affected districts.

YAP National Coordinator Elias Mambo made the appeal in a statement released on Monday.

“YAP is saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by Cyclone Freddy in many parts of the Southern Region of Malawi. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity,” reads part of the statement.

Mambo has since urged citizens to move away from flood-prone areas and avoid crossing flooded rivers.

He expressed hope for an early return to normalcy and a quick restoration of key services.

