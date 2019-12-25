Gospel songbird Shekinah releases single ‘All I Need’

Gospel songbird, Shekinah has released a new song “All I need” in which she highlights how people need Jesus Christ during the festive season.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Shekinah urged the general public to let Jesus take control in their lives.

“I thought of releasing the song on 24th December, which is a Christmas Eve because I want to remind people about Jesus Christ who is the centre of Christmas celebration,” she said.

She further added that she was inspired to compose this song after analysing what people pass through in this life, the ups and downs.

“I came to a conclusion that all we need is Jesus. He is our redeemer and the beautifier of our lives, no matter the situation we are passing through,” Shekinah said.

Shekinah is a Malawian gospel singer, worshipper, song writer and composer who started singing at a tender age and released her first album titled “I worship” in 2018 which was launched on 27th April 2019 at Hotel Victoria, in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Shekinah is planning international collaborations for her second album.

“After looking at life on earth, all the ups and downs, I realized that Jesus is all we need. If you have Jesus, your life and future is secured. So I titled this single ‘All I Need’.”

She said she believes the ‘I Worship’ album was a success considering the testimonies and feedback she gets from her fans, which has been very positive.

“I have received overwhelming support from fans and this makes me to push forward knowing that there is someone out there who counts on me.

“This makes me feel that I am fulfilling that which God called me to do,” she said.

“The album launch itself was also the highlight of ‘I Worship’ as I received support from the corporate world. It was so amazing to see the corporate world come in to support someone who is a first-timer.

“This made me realize that the ministry which God has placed in my life is huge and is going to impact nations. And even the turnout of the people at the launch was awesome.”

Shekinah also does social responsibility by reaching out to school girls what she named ‘Girls Pride Project’ where she donates reusable sanitary pads to post-pubescent girls in rural areas.

“The aim of this is to keep girls in school throughout the school calendar year and reduce absenteeism due to menstruation which makes them miss important classes which then has negative impact on their class performance.

“So I also encourage them to work hard in class as they are the leaders of tomorrow. Above all I encourage them to have faith and hope in God for He is the holder of their future.”

Some of the schools she has reached out to include Montfort Demonstration School, Kanje Primary, Chawe Primary, Maryview school for the deaf and St.Theresa Primary — all in Chiradzulu District.

She encourages aspiring artists that for them to succeed they need to work hard and stay firm to their dreams and not to be discouraged but take lessons from criticisms.

A banker by profession, studied at Mzimba Secondary School where she passed MSCE with an impressive 11 points that made her get selected to study Bachelors Degree in Business Administration at the University of Malawi, the Polytechnic College.

Shekinah sings in her church, Global United Believers Ministries’ Praise Team since she was 16 years old and she decided to go professional through encouragement from her family and her church friends.

She says most of her inspiration is taken from the Bible, which serves as her salvation.

“I thank all those who encouraged me to go professional with my singing rather than just sticking to the church’s Praise Team. They saw the potential in me that I can reach out to as many people as possible through worship songs,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :