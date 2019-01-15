Govt announces closure of 2018/2019 FISP sales

The Malawi government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, says the 2018/2019 Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) closes this Friday, and that there will be no more sales of farm inputs under the project.

A statement released by the Ministry, and signed by its principal secretary Gray Nyandule Phiri, posits that all fertilizer retailers, seed companies and agro-dealers under the programme shall not make any sales beyond Friday, January 18, 2019.

“After this date a farmer will not be allowed to exchange a coupon with farm inputs. The Ministry further wishes to inform all farm inputs suppliers that all redeemed coupons have to be submitted to Logistics Unit for payment before 25th January, 2019.

“The Ministry would therefore like to advise all farmers and Input Suppliers to finalize their transactions before the stated dates,” reads the statement.

According to Nyasa Times sources, government targeted a million beneficiaries for this season’s FISP project; and, unlike in some previous years, the 2018/2019 season has been a success.

