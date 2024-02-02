Govt awaits bumper crop harvest this year, partners with stakeholders to assist in purchasing

Government has partnered with three additional companies such as Pyxus Agriculture, Paramount Holdings Limited and Nasfarm to assist in purchasing this year’s farm produce.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale says in anticipation of high production of harvest this growing season, government can not conduct the process alone hence partnering with other stakeholders.

Kawale disclosed this in Mchinji today when he, alongside ministers of information Moses Kunkuyu and Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda toured some agri-business farmers initiated by the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

The initiative comes as the government plans to reduce the number of AIP beneficiaries to transition them into agri-business, Agriculture Commercialization (AGCOM) and Mega farms.

Simon Zimba of T/A Nyoka in Mchinji, who benefited a NEEF loan of over K6 million, says he expects to produce more from his groundnuts and tobacco farming.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!