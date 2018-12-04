Govt fails to release K10bn for youth tree planting exercise

Government has not released the K10 billion for the youth tree planting exercise as rains have started falling in most parts in the country bringing fears that the budget line could have been cooked up for other purposes.

John Alufandika, a representative of the youth in Chikhwawa has since asked the government to release the money so that the youth can start planting the trees.

“The rainy season is now on, this is the right time for us to start planting the trees,” said Alufandika.

The government budget for K10 billion for the youth tree planting exercise as part of creation of jobs.

District Forestry Officer Hector Mkawihe said there are 95 hectares of land identified for the exercise in the district.

He said 300 hectares of land have been identified to promote natural vegetation.

