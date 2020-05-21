Govt fires Chisi as Medical Council of Malawi board chairperson

Government has fired controversial Umodzi Party president John Chisi as chairperson for Medical Council of Malawi just days after announcing that he has severed his ties with the ruling party.

Chisi announced last week that he would support Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera during the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election slated for July 2.

Chisi reluctantly confirmed his sacking as board chairperson.

“Yes, it is indeed true but I am yet to receive the official letter but it is true,” he said.

Medical Council of Malawi chief executive officer Mr. Ndovi said he had also heard the news from Chisi himself.

“I am yet to be briefed on the matter by our directors,” he said.

Umodzi Party was in an alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party in the run up to the now annulled May 21, 2019 tripartite election.

