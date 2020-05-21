Govt fires Chisi as Medical Council of Malawi board chairperson
Government has fired controversial Umodzi Party president John Chisi as chairperson for Medical Council of Malawi just days after announcing that he has severed his ties with the ruling party.
Chisi announced last week that he would support Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera during the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election slated for July 2.
Chisi reluctantly confirmed his sacking as board chairperson.
“Yes, it is indeed true but I am yet to receive the official letter but it is true,” he said.
Medical Council of Malawi chief executive officer Mr. Ndovi said he had also heard the news from Chisi himself.
“I am yet to be briefed on the matter by our directors,” he said.
Umodzi Party was in an alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party in the run up to the now annulled May 21, 2019 tripartite election.
Kunama. He is fired for declaring his stupidity outbursts that one cannot get Corona Virus during political meetings. You quoted it and you opted to leave it in this article. He announced joining the opposition alliance long time ago and he was not dismissed. KUNANMA BWANJI INU? Tazichitani manyazi
Mudzachita manyazi Prof Chisi ali minister of Health kkkkk. Ndiye mwaikapo mlomwe wake uti tsopano? Shame on you
Ayikapo amangwetu kwa acheyaku nanga si Za Ufumu
So all those that are DPP supporters will have to fired should the opposition win the 2nd Juiy elections. DPP and mutharika zinazi mudziganiza the implications. As a citizen I really feel sorry for those people put in various positions by DPP the likes of Walter nyamulandu, itaye, simbuleta , malata, ning’anya, mwandidya, the NRB cadet, Mwapatsa, namathanga of MDF and his deputies.
He is supposed to be chairman for political parties and not for professional body
don’t worry boss, you will be re-appointed again once tonse alliance will be in power.
He is now free to visit his friends.