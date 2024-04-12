Govt hails WHO for supporting health sector

Deputy minister of health Halima Daudi has praised World Health Organization, (WHO) for unwavering support towards improving health sector in the country.

Daudi said during the time when the country is facing health challenges, partners like WHO are always there, she mentioned of a the pink eye problem, rubella outbreak in Neno as well the issue of climate change that caused devastating flush floods in Karonga and Dwangwa, Nkhotakota WHO has been there to help.

She was speaking this when she presided over 76th commemoration of World Health Day in Lilongwe.

“We want to take this opportunity this year to look back at our public health successes that have improved the quality of life during the last seven decades. We also want to take this opportunity to motivate action to tackle health challenges.

“On the hand, I am happy that we are all prepared to continue providing good quality health services in the country, we have achieved alot in the past 76 years. Suffice to say that in line with Health Sector Strategic Plan 2 of 2023-2030 we will continue providing good quality health services to the people of Malawi as we all know that the right to health is a basic human right,” She said.

In her remarks WHO country representative Dr. Neema Kimambo said the theme for this year’s celebrations should help stakeholders in the health sector to recall how the rights of people are increased through health, as there is significant progress in ensuring better health outcomes for people of this country over the past decades.

“We are implementing interventions to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Most countries in the region including Malawi are reforming their health policies and revamping legislative and regulatory frameworks, including National Health Insurance Schemes (NHIS) and Social Health Insurance (SHI) schemes to reduce catastrophic out-of-pocket health expenditures,” Kimambo said.

He therefore urge the Malawians that they have to put more efforts in priotizing health issues as it is not only a fundamental human right, but also central to peace and prosperity.

The ministry of health together with WHO co-organized this event as one way of celebrating the 76th anniversary of WHO.

World Health Day falls on 7th April every year world wide and the day in Malawi was commemorated under the theme “My health, my right”.

