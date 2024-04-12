Mulanje Development Institute underlines its commitment to the country’s education

Mulanje development institute MDI has expressed its commitment in complementing the government’s efforts in promotion of education in line with the 2063 developmental agenda.

Dr Watson Jay Nachipo registrar for MDI disclosed this in Mulanje on Friday during the graduation ceremony of the MDI.

The second cohort for the MDI graduation ceremony was held under the theme Living the dream amidist the crisis.

In an interview Dr Watson Jay Nachipo urged the graduates to put in practice the knowledge gained at the institution.

“The private sector should come in assisting the government in the promotion of the tertiary education for the country to achieve the 2063 developmental agenda Watson Jay Nachipo said.

During the graduation ceremony about 54 students graduated in various courses like diploma in public health.

Regina Chapola one of the graduates commended MDI for the knowledge acquired saying it will help her in assisting the community by providing solutions to the public health care systems.

