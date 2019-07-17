Govt set precedent in paying Mulli K3bn on demo looting costs
Malawi government set a precedent when it paid K3 billion to Leston Mulli owned firms as compensation costs of property damaged during the July 20 2011 demonstrations and it will be double-standards to push costs of post-elections demonstrations to be borne by organisers, critics have observed.
UTM Party president Saulos Chilima first observed this at a political rally he held in Mangochi on Sunday and Constitutional law expert from Chancellor College, Edge Kanyongolo, has added his voice, saying pushing organisers to shoulder the cost of demonstrations, government is being hypocritical.
He was commenting on statement made by Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi that costs of property damaged during the June 20 demonstrations and other costs of post-elections demonstrations will be borne by organisers – the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).
“It is outrageous for government to be pushing costs to protesters when the same government paid out compensation to politically-connected businessman over demo damages,” said Chilima.
The payment was authorised on April 13 2018 to Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Food Limited—companies under Mulli Brothers Holdings Limited (MBHL).
A private practice lawyer Bright Theu questioned the payment and described it as “dubious” and “questionable.”
Mulli has strong links to President Peter Mutharika through their shared membership of Mulhakho wa Alhomwe heritage group.
Kanyongolo said government is playing “double standards” after the Attorney General ordered the payment of K3 billion to Mulli for what he claimed were damages to his business caused by July 20 211 protesters.
He said “it will be fair it pays the others as well.”
Malawi Human Rights Commission executive secretary David Nungu concurred with Kanyongolo, saying the commission’s position is that only those directly responsible for damages can be liable for their actions.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party have been joining nationwide protests organised by HRDC demanding the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah for election irregularities.
During the protests, property was destroyed and some police officers assaulted.
Why is DPP accusing people who are demonstrating? DPP should stop deploying it’s cadets disguising themselves as part of the demos. Your cheap propaganda will not deter us from demonstrating. By the way, let me warn your cadets that if they join us again they will regret. These are peaceful demos. You DPP thieves have calculated this in order to claim compensation. Daylight robbery. Bingu killed people by ordering shoot to kill. Were the families compensated, no. DPP govt killed Chasowa, Njaunju, torched peoples houses cars etc. DPP set fire to Escom house, and u come up with half-cooked nonsense… Read more »
If it were not a legal precedent , then it is a precedent for what? Coz it is Muli then it is not legal but others its legal, shame on you? Precedent is followed whether wrong or right that is precedent
palibe chipani chomwe chingalipire pa zonse zokhuza mademo chifukwa apolisi amalephera ntchito yawo kutetezera katundu wa anthu, therefore it is the police which is responsible for those damages for failing to provide enough protection on businesses.
This shows that social order is on the loose; what is the role of police and court in a nation. If people are free to damage property without being held accountable then we have rogue institutions. Those who vandalise public infrastructures must pay the cost in terms of damages or else go to high school i.e. prison. The police arrest vandalizers and the court passes sentence which include payment thereof.
Adzafabe awa olo atakhala ndi ma Trillion
Agawana dzikoli tikapusa
Anzathu ndinu odala. Ngongole from MBS bank in billions forfeited, Compassated in billion for property loss. Ife Akukanika kutipatsa mankhwala tikadwala
Police has the duty to protect people and property. They may have already arrested the looters, but if they failed to do their job, then it is something else.
Muliyo ndi wanu yemwe. Mwasungiza. Muzatenganso inu nomwe a DPP.
All we need is boiled sweet potatoes and chombe tea. Do not worry about dinner.